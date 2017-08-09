Scripps La Jolla Hospitals ranked sixth-best in state of California

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Dog Beach in Del Mar has strict regulations about dogs on leashes during the summer, but there might be some changes on the way.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE in Del Mar with the story.
The city's innovative Pure Water San Diego is getting some help from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The program was selected for a $492 million loan from the agency, which offers lower interest rates to lessen the burden on tax payers.
The hope is by 2035, the San Diego Pure Water Program will supply at least one-third of the city's water supply.
Director of Public Utilities, Halla Razak, joined KUSI with more.
Glen Campbell — the upbeat guitarist from Delight, Arkansas, whose smooth vocals and down-home manner made him a mainstay of music and television for decades — has died.
Here's a look at a life well lived.
The board of the Port of San Diego has approved the next phase of a $10 million project to add artistic lighting to the San Diego Coronado Bay Bridge.
"Fire and fury like the world has never seen," a strong warning Tuesday from President Trump aimed at North Korea.
Scripps La Jolla Hospitals was ranked the sixth-best hospital in the state Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report, followed in seventh place by UC San Diego Medical Center.
The pilots of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made a safe precautionary landing Tuesday in an empty parking area alongside Fiddler's Cove after a warning light came on in the cockpit.
An inmate who walked away from a Barrio Logan halfway house for low-risk prisoners last week was back in custody Tuesday following his arrest in New Mexico
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for burglary and credit card fraud.
The San Diego Convention Center's Sails Pavilion Roof, a city landmark for nearly three decades, will be replaced with a brand new structure, it was announced Tuesday.
