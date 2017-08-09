Temperatures cool in the morning but expected to rise

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Temperatures are slightly cooler Wednesday morning than they were Tuesday, but conditions are expected to warm throughout the day.More>>
Fans came from all over the world to see Neil Diamond perform at the Valley View Casino Center. The 8 p.m. show attracted more than 10 thousand people.
Fans started filling up the parking lot and lining up around 6:30 p.m. He performed his greatest hits during the 90-minute set, starting the show with "She got the way to move me."
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with the story.More>>
Firefighters are getting some big help from San Diego Gas and Electric.
For the eighth straight fire season, the big "Skycrane" helicopter will be at firefighters' disposal.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman has the story.More>>
Dog Beach in Del Mar has strict regulations about dogs on leashes during the summer, but there might be some changes on the way.
KUSI's Dave Scott was LIVE in Del Mar with the story.More>>
The city's innovative Pure Water San Diego is getting some help from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The program was selected for a $492 million loan from the agency, which offers lower interest rates to lessen the burden on tax payers.
The hope is by 2035, the San Diego Pure Water Program will supply at least one-third of the city's water supply.
Director of Public Utilities, Halla Razak, joined KUSI with more.More>>
Scripps La Jolla Hospitals was ranked the sixth-best hospital in the state Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report, followed in seventh place by UC San Diego Medical Center.More>>
The pilots of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made a safe precautionary landing Tuesday in an empty parking area alongside Fiddler's Cove after a warning light came on in the cockpit.More>>
An inmate who walked away from a Barrio Logan halfway house for low-risk prisoners last week was back in custody Tuesday following his arrest in New MexicoMore>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for burglary and credit card fraud.More>>
The San Diego Convention Center's Sails Pavilion Roof, a city landmark for nearly three decades, will be replaced with a brand new structure, it was announced Tuesday.More>>
