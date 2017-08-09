Temperatures cool in the morning but expected to rise

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures are slightly cooler Wednesday morning than they were Tuesday, but conditions are expected to warm throughout the day.

A trough of low pressure keeping humidity at bay this week will also allow for a slight increase in temperatures starting Wednesday. Temperatures are moderate in the morning hours but are expected to increase to above average for this time of year through the rest of the week.

By Thursday, humidity will begin to creep into the region once again. Showers and thunderstorms may be possible in San Diego County's mountain areas over the weekend.

Morning fog and light clouds along the coast should burn off by this afternoon.

High temperatures Wednesday will be 74 to 79 degrees at the beaches, 79 to 84 inland, 81 to 86 in the western valleys, 90 to 95 near the foothills, 86 to 96 in the mountains and 107 to 112 in the deserts.