Caltrans to present Coronado Bridge suicide prevention options a - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Caltrans to present Coronado Bridge suicide prevention options at community meetings

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The first of two open houses will be held Wednesday to allow the community to weigh in on possible suicide prevention options in consideration for the Coronado Bridge.

Supporters of suicide prevention solutions have pushed to add barriers or netting to the side of the Coronado Bridge for years, but cost has always been a road block.

Earlier this year, the project made headway when Caltrans ordered a study on the most viable prevention measures for San Diego’s bridge. The findings of the Feasibility Study will be presented at Wednesday’s meeting. The community will be given the opportunity to express their opinions on the measures Caltrans is considering.

Caltrans will hold the first of two meetings at the Cesar Chavez Center in Barrio Logan at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A second meeting will be held at the Coronado Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Nearly 20 people died jumping off the Coronado Bridge last year.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a crisis and needs help call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or the San Diego County Crisis hotline at 1-888-724-7240.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.