Caltrans to present Coronado Bridge suicide prevention options at community meetings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The first of two open houses will be held Wednesday to allow the community to weigh in on possible suicide prevention options in consideration for the Coronado Bridge.

Supporters of suicide prevention solutions have pushed to add barriers or netting to the side of the Coronado Bridge for years, but cost has always been a road block.

Earlier this year, the project made headway when Caltrans ordered a study on the most viable prevention measures for San Diego’s bridge. The findings of the Feasibility Study will be presented at Wednesday’s meeting. The community will be given the opportunity to express their opinions on the measures Caltrans is considering.

Caltrans will hold the first of two meetings at the Cesar Chavez Center in Barrio Logan at 6 p.m. Wednesday. A second meeting will be held at the Coronado Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Nearly 20 people died jumping off the Coronado Bridge last year.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a crisis and needs help call the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or the San Diego County Crisis hotline at 1-888-724-7240.