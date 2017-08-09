Caltrans to present Coronado Bridge suicide prevention options at community meetings

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The first of two open houses will be held Wednesday to give the community the opportunity to weigh in on possible suicide prevention options in consideration for the Coronado Bridge.More>>
The first of two open houses will be held Wednesday to give the community the opportunity to weigh in on possible suicide prevention options in consideration for the Coronado Bridge.More>>
In an exchange of threats, President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen" and the North's military claimed Wednesday it was examining plans for attacking Guam.More>>
In an exchange of threats, President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen" and the North's military claimed Wednesday it was examining plans for attacking Guam.More>>
Temperatures are slightly cooler Wednesday morning than they were Tuesday, but conditions are expected to warm throughout the day.More>>
Temperatures are slightly cooler Wednesday morning than they were Tuesday, but conditions are expected to warm throughout the day.More>>
Fans came from all over the world to see Neil Diamond perform at the Valley View Casino Center. The 8 p.m. show attracted more than 10 thousand people.
Fans started filling up the parking lot and lining up around 6:30 p.m. He performed his greatest hits during the 90-minute set, starting the show with "She got the way to move me."
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with the story.More>>
Fans came from all over the world to see Neil Diamond perform at the Valley View Casino Center. The 8 p.m. show attracted more than 10 thousand people.
Fans started filling up the parking lot and lining up around 6:30 p.m. He performed his greatest hits during the 90-minute set, starting the show with "She got the way to move me."
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with the story.More>>
Firefighters are getting some big help from San Diego Gas and Electric.
For the eighth straight fire season, the big "Skycrane" helicopter will be at firefighters' disposal.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman has the story.More>>
Firefighters are getting some big help from San Diego Gas and Electric.
For the eighth straight fire season, the big "Skycrane" helicopter will be at firefighters' disposal.
KUSI's Ed Lenderman has the story.More>>
Scripps La Jolla Hospitals was ranked the sixth-best hospital in the state Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report, followed in seventh place by UC San Diego Medical Center.More>>
Scripps La Jolla Hospitals was ranked the sixth-best hospital in the state Tuesday by U.S. News and World Report, followed in seventh place by UC San Diego Medical Center.More>>
The pilots of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made a safe precautionary landing Tuesday in an empty parking area alongside Fiddler's Cove after a warning light came on in the cockpit.More>>
The pilots of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter made a safe precautionary landing Tuesday in an empty parking area alongside Fiddler's Cove after a warning light came on in the cockpit.More>>
An inmate who walked away from a Barrio Logan halfway house for low-risk prisoners last week was back in custody Tuesday following his arrest in New MexicoMore>>
An inmate who walked away from a Barrio Logan halfway house for low-risk prisoners last week was back in custody Tuesday following his arrest in New MexicoMore>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for burglary and credit card fraud.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the Santee Sheriff's Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for burglary and credit card fraud.More>>