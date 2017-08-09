SDFD called to fake movie-set fire in North Clairemont Canyon - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDFD called to fake movie-set fire in North Clairemont Canyon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.

Witnesses called dispatchers at 7:09 a.m. to report a fire in a canyon near Genesee Avenue and eastbound state Route 52 near Marian Bear Memorial Natural Park, according to fire dispatchers.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue incident log showed four engines, two helicopters and two brush rigs were among the resources dispatched to battle the apparent blaze.

But when fire crews arrived, they learned it wasn't a real fire, but smoke caused by a film crew's smoke machine, a fire department spokesman said. The movie crew apparently had a permit from park rangers to film in the canyon, and the fire response was called off. 

