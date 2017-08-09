SDFD called to fake movie-set fire in North Clairemont Canyon

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Volunteers are stuffing thousands of school supplies in backpacks for San Diego's most needy children.More>>
The first of two open houses will be held Wednesday to give the community the opportunity to weigh in on possible suicide prevention options in consideration for the Coronado Bridge.More>>
In an exchange of threats, President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen" and the North's military claimed Wednesday it was examining plans for attacking Guam.More>>
Temperatures are slightly cooler Wednesday morning than they were Tuesday, but conditions are expected to warm throughout the day.More>>
Fans came from all over the world to see Neil Diamond perform at the Valley View Casino Center. The 8 p.m. show attracted more than 10 thousand people.
Fans started filling up the parking lot and lining up around 6:30 p.m. He performed his greatest hits during the 90-minute set, starting the show with "She got the way to move me."
KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE with the story.More>>
An auto theft suspect led authorities on a roughly 30- minute road chase from the East County to the outskirts of Balboa Park Wednesday before causing a collision and getting arrested.More>>
One of two documented gang members accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of a man in front of Valley Center Library last winter plead not guilty to a murder charge at the courthouse in Vista Tuesday.More>>
A Metropolitan Transit System employee was honored Tuesday for helping an El Cajon police officer who was beaten unconscious by a suspect last month.More>>
A woman is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through four cities with a young girl in her backseat before surrendering in Chula Vista, police said.More>>
