Documented gang member pleads not guilty in connection to fatal Valley Center shooting

VISTA (KUSI) — One of two documented gang members accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of a man in front of Valley Center Library last winter pleaded not guilty to a murder charge at the courthouse in Vista Tuesday.

Guillermo Bravo, 20, allegedly was involved, along with 21-year-old Jonathan Gonzalez, in the killing of 29-year-old Jose Ortiz in the 29000 block of Cole Grade Road on Feb. 27, according to sheriff's officials, who declined to specify the pair's suspected roles in the slaying.

Deputies responding to a report of a group fight shortly after 7 a.m. that day found Ortiz -- a transient who also was a known gang member -- mortally wounded inside his parked Honda Accord, according to sheriff's officials. He died at the scene of the shooting.

Following the gunfire, the shooter fled along with several cohorts in an older-model white car with a black driver's-side door, Lt. Kenneth Nelson said.

The slaying apparently stemmed from an argument, according to Nelson, who declined to elaborate. Investigators are still looking for outstanding "persons of interest'' in the case, he said.

The victim and suspects were in different gangs, the lieutenant said.

At the time of their arrests in connection with the fatal shooting, Bravo was in jail on suspicion of illegally owning ammunition, and Gonzalez was behind bars on an auto-theft charge.

Gonzalez is expected back in court next week.