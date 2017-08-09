Thousands of backpacks stuffed full of school supplies for students in need

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — Volunteers are stuffing thousands of school supplies in backpacks for San Diego's most needy children.

Every year the number of homeless students goes up and the need becomes greater so volunteers have an assembly line going inside a warehouse in Carlsbad.

"this is a great example of how little things can mean a lot. We have all these homeless children going to school without the proper equipment to learn." said

Rick Shea, President of the San Diego County Board of Education.

The San Diego County Office of Education says the need to help homeless students throughout the San Diego County region is greater than ever before.

"Across San Diego County in our 42 school districts we have over 22,000 students who are identified as experiencing homelessness at some point during the school year." said Susie Terry a Homeless Liaison for the San Diego County Office of Education

That's why this stuff the bus campaign is so important.

Getting involved in the cause is a local company called Vessel that is not only donating nearly 2,000 backpacks but it has also lent their warehouse in Carlsbad to the campaign.

"We make luxury travel." said Ron Shaw, Founder of Vessel said.

Giving back to the community is nothing new for Vessel and their name says it all.

"Because we feel everybody is a vessel, we all carry something with us either carry love joy peace everywhere we go so we feel like when we are filled with purpose we give purpose." said Shaw

Some of the backpacks will also be stuffed with sunblock provided by another Local Company.

Coola, also located in Carlsbad, actually donated a bunch of product for this event. Several other organizations including San Diego County Credit Union have also partnered up to help make it happen.

Volunteers hope that the County's most vulnerable students start the new year ready to learn and are ready to feel the loved -- that symbolic message clearly shown on each backpack provided by Vessel.

"If you look at our logo it's a vessel underneath and the top V is blessing flowing in and blessing flowing out and we are blessed to be a blessing." said Shaw.

The Stuff the Bus Campaign is still accepting donations. To donate or for more information visit here.