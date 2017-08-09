Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle during 30-minute poli - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle during 30-minute police chase

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An auto theft suspect led authorities on a roughly 30-minute road chase from the East County to the outskirts of Balboa Park Wednesday before causing a collision and getting arrested.

Sycuan Indian Reservation police began pursuing the suspect about 11 a.m. in the area of Dehesa Road and Willow Glen Drive, and deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department soon joined in, said Eddie Brock, a lieutenant with the latter agency.

The personnel, including a sheriff's helicopter crew, chased the man to the east through the El Cajon area, onto state Route 94 and into downtown San Diego, Brock said.

Reaching the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Elm Street in Park West, the fleeing suspect got into a collision. Deputies were then able to take him into custody with help from a service dog, the lieutenant said.

The crash caused no reported injuries.

The suspect's name was not immediately available.
 

