Man suffers severed thumb after car crash in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 22-year-old man suffered a severed thumb Wednesday in a car crash in Pacific Beach.

He was one of two passengers in a westbound vehicle that swerved off the roadway in the 1300 block of Law Street, hit a parked car and struck a light pole shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the man, whose name was not released, to a trauma center for treatment of the amputation, Officer Tony Martinez said. It was unclear if physicians would be able to reattach the digit.

No other injuries were reported.