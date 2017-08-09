Oceanside Navy veteran accused of torturing neighbor's dogs

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
With his contract under review amid scandal, the longtime head of SANDAG is stepping down.More>>
With his contract under review amid scandal, the longtime head of SANDAG is stepping down.More>>
An Oceanside man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of severely abusing his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months, poisoning them, burning their skin with a caustic chemical and gouging out one of their eyes.More>>
An Oceanside man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of severely abusing his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months, poisoning them, burning their skin with a caustic chemical and gouging out one of their eyes.More>>
Volunteers are stuffing thousands of school supplies in backpacks for San Diego's most needy children.More>>
Volunteers are stuffing thousands of school supplies in backpacks for San Diego's most needy children.More>>
The first of two open houses will be held Wednesday to give the community the opportunity to weigh in on possible suicide prevention options in consideration for the Coronado Bridge.More>>
The first of two open houses will be held Wednesday to give the community the opportunity to weigh in on possible suicide prevention options in consideration for the Coronado Bridge.More>>
In an exchange of threats, President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen" and the North's military claimed Wednesday it was examining plans for attacking Guam.More>>
In an exchange of threats, President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang of "fire and fury like the world has never seen" and the North's military claimed Wednesday it was examining plans for attacking Guam.More>>
Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.More>>
Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.More>>
A 22-year-old man suffered a severed thumb Wednesday in a car crash in Pacific Beach.More>>
A 22-year-old man suffered a severed thumb Wednesday in a car crash in Pacific Beach.More>>
One of two documented gang members accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of a man in front of Valley Center Library last winter plead not guilty to a murder charge at the courthouse in Vista Tuesday.More>>
One of two documented gang members accused of involvement in the fatal shooting of a man in front of Valley Center Library last winter plead not guilty to a murder charge at the courthouse in Vista Tuesday.More>>
An auto theft suspect led authorities on a roughly 30- minute road chase from the East County to the outskirts of Balboa Park Wednesday before causing a collision and getting arrested.More>>
An auto theft suspect led authorities on a roughly 30- minute road chase from the East County to the outskirts of Balboa Park Wednesday before causing a collision and getting arrested.More>>
A Metropolitan Transit System employee was honored Tuesday for helping an El Cajon police officer who was beaten unconscious by a suspect last month.More>>
A Metropolitan Transit System employee was honored Tuesday for helping an El Cajon police officer who was beaten unconscious by a suspect last month.More>>