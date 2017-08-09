Santee sheriff's investigate claim woman was assaulted while wal - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Santee sheriff's investigate claim woman was assaulted while walking through neighborhood

SANTEE (KUSI) — The Santee Sheriff's Department was investigating claims Wednesday that a woman was assaulted while walking in her neighborhood Monday night.

According to her claim, the assault happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday near the 8700 block of Cottonwood Avenue. The victim said a  man came up behind her and attacked her.

She suffered scratches to her body during the attack. The woman's shorts were also cut by the suspect, but it's not clear what type of sharp object he used.

Because the woman was attacked from behind, she did not see who the suspect was. The victim was taken to a hospital and was released that same evening.

Deputies from the Santee Sheriff's Station, as well as Sheriff's helicopter, searched the area where the attack happened for any sign of the suspect. So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this assault, call the Santee Sheriff's Station at (619) 956-4000. You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. A $1,000 reward is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

