Clear skies and hot temperatures continue in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The recent run of pleasant weather will continue Thursday throughout San Diego County, but humidity may return as soon as Friday.

Clouds will cover the coast Thursday morning but should burn off by the afternoon. It will linger longer in coastal communities. Fog was stretching into the valleys and foothills Thursday morning. Visibility was reduced in some areas to five miles.

Humidity will begin to creep into the area starting Thursday and increase into the weekend.

It will be hot across San Diego County Thursday. High temperatures will be 74 to 79 degrees at the beaches, 79 to 84 inland, 82 to 87 in the western valleys, 89 to 94 near the foothills, 87 to 95 in the mountains and 108 in the deserts.

Temperatures through the weekend are expected to remain about average for mid-August, accompanied by some humidity and clear skies.