Ex-Poway Superintendent facing felony charges in court Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Former Poway Unified School District Superintendent John Collins is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in a downtown San Diego courtroom on charges of misappropriating public funds and filing a false financial disclosure form.

Collins, 63, was fired in July 2016 after an audit found that he collected more than $345,000 in unauthorized pay over the previous several years and then tried to hinder an investigation into his finances.

At the time he was let go, Collins was the highest paid superintendent in San Diego County, with an annual salary of $308,900 and a total compensation package of more than $457,000.

Collins had financial problems, though, according to texts and documents.

The Poway Unified School District filed a civil lawsuit last year to recover lost money. That case is still pending.

In the criminal case, Collins faces charges that he misused vacation and sick days and lied on a state financial disclosure form. He faces up to seven years and eight months in local prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney's Office.