Authorities release sketches of North Park sex assault suspects - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities release sketches of North Park sex assault suspects

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Authorities released artist's renderings Thursday of two criminals who forced their way into a North Park woman's home before sexually assaulting and robbing her.

The unidentified man and woman confronted the victim outside her residence in the 4000 block of Texas Street about 10 a.m. Tuesday and pushed her inside, according to San Diego police.

The male intruder then sexually assaulted the resident as his cohort ransacked the home, stealing some type of drug from a medicine cabinet. The pair then fled.

The victim described them as a roughly 6-foot-tall black man in his 30s or early 40s and an approximately 5-foot-5-inch, 40- to 50-year-old white woman with a stocky build and "dirty blond" hair, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

