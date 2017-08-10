Two people killed, third hospitalized after crash on SB I-15

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two people were killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. The collision occurred at about 1:15 p.m. near West Bernardo Drive in Rancho Bernardo.More>>
Two people were killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. The collision occurred at about 1:15 p.m. near West Bernardo Drive in Rancho Bernardo.More>>
Authorities released artist's renderings Thursday of two criminals who forced their way into a North Park woman's home before sexually assaulting and robbing her.More>>
Authorities released artist's renderings Thursday of two criminals who forced their way into a North Park woman's home before sexually assaulting and robbing her.More>>
Former Poway Unified School District Superintendent John Collins is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in a downtown San Diego courtroom on charges of misappropriating public funds and filing a false financial disclosure form.More>>
Former Poway Unified School District Superintendent John Collins is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in a downtown San Diego courtroom on charges of misappropriating public funds and filing a false financial disclosure form.More>>
The Navy is giving a rare honor to a 102-year-old Veteran Thursday, who became a hero of the World War II Battle of Midway and one of the Navy's first black chiefs.More>>
The Navy is giving a rare honor to a 102-year-old Veteran Thursday, who became a hero of the World War II Battle of Midway and one of the Navy's first black chiefs.More>>
The recent run of pleasant weather will continue Thursday throughout San Diego County, but humidity may return as soon as Friday.More>>
The recent run of pleasant weather will continue Thursday throughout San Diego County, but humidity may return as soon as Friday.More>>
A Marine once based at Camp Pendleton has been awarded a prestigious non-combat medal for saving the driver of an overturned vehicle at the base north of Oceanside.More>>
A Marine once based at Camp Pendleton has been awarded a prestigious non-combat medal for saving the driver of an overturned vehicle at the base north of Oceanside.More>>
The Santee Sheriff's Department was investigating claims Wednesday that a woman was assaulted while walking in her neighborhood Monday night.More>>
The Santee Sheriff's Department was investigating claims Wednesday that a woman was assaulted while walking in her neighborhood Monday night.More>>
Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.More>>
Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.More>>
A woman is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through four cities with a young girl in her backseat before surrendering in Chula Vista, police said.More>>
A woman is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through four cities with a young girl in her backseat before surrendering in Chula Vista, police said.More>>
A 22-year-old man suffered a severed thumb Wednesday in a car crash in Pacific Beach.More>>
A 22-year-old man suffered a severed thumb Wednesday in a car crash in Pacific Beach.More>>