Two people killed, third hospitalized after crash on SB I-15

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) — Two people were killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred at about 1:15 p.m. near West Bernardo Drive in Rancho Bernardo. Two people were declared dead at the scene and a third person was transported to Palomar Medical Center with unknown injuries.

All southbound lanes were closed and a SigAlert was issued around1:30 p.m. Lanes would be closed until further notice as CHP investigates the circumstances of the crash and conducts cleanup, CHP said. Southbound traffic was being diverted to carpool lanes.

Other details surrounding the circumstances of the crash were not made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.