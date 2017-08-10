Two people killed, third hospitalized after crash on SB I-15 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two people killed, third hospitalized after crash on SB I-15

Posted: Updated:

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) — Two people were killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred at about 1:15 p.m. near West Bernardo Drive in Rancho Bernardo. Two people were declared dead at the scene and a third person was transported to Palomar Medical Center with unknown injuries. 

All southbound lanes were closed and a SigAlert was issued around1:30 p.m. Lanes would be closed until further notice as CHP investigates the circumstances of the crash and conducts cleanup, CHP said. Southbound traffic was being diverted to carpool lanes.

Other details surrounding the circumstances of the crash were not made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.