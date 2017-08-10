Remains found of man believed to be that of Tai Heng Sun, who was reported missing in June

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police reported Thursday the discovery of remains, believed to be that of 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun who was reported missing in June, on the eastern edge of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

On Thursday, June 15, 2017, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Tai Heng Sun left his residence in the Rancho Encantada Neighborhood of San Diego. When Sun did not return from his walk, his family reported him missing.

Sun’s last confirmed sighting was on June 15th, at 0800 hours. Video surveillance recorded him walking eastbound on Stonebridge Parkway and entering the parking lot of Mission Trails Park. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue long sleeve shirt, white jacket, dark pants, and gray vans.

The San Diego Police Department, San Diego Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue Unit, MCAS Miramar personnel, and numerous community members from the Scripps Ranch Neighborhood searched for Sun at the time of his disappearance, but he was not located.

On Thursday, August 10, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the San Diego Police Department was notified by personnel from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service that human remains were found on the eastern edge of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The San Diego Police Department is working with NCIS, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify and recover the remains. The remains are not visually recognizable and forensic testing will be needed to identify them. Clothing found at the scene are consistent with clothing worn by Sun when he was reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.