Remains found of man believed to be that of Tai Heng Sun, who was reported missing in June

Dave Stall talks to members of the Horseless Carriage Club about their event — the 23rd John Carroll Blood Drive — Sunday, Aug. 13 at Balboa Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.More>>
Former Poway Unified School District Superintendent John Collins pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he misappropriated more than $345,000 in public funds, including putting in for vacation time already used and using a district credit card for personal expenses.More>>
San Diego police reported Thursday the discovery of remains, believed to be that of 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun who was reported missing in June, on the eastern edge of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.More>>
Two people were killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon.More>>
Authorities released artist's renderings Thursday of two criminals who forced their way into a North Park woman's home before sexually assaulting and robbing her.More>>
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of a 29-year-old man in front of Valley Center Library last winter, authorities reported Thursday.More>>
A Marine once based at Camp Pendleton has been awarded a prestigious non-combat medal for saving the driver of an overturned vehicle at the base north of Oceanside.More>>
The Santee Sheriff's Department was investigating claims Wednesday that a woman was assaulted while walking in her neighborhood Monday night.More>>
Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.More>>
A woman is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through four cities with a young girl in her backseat before surrendering in Chula Vista, police said.More>>
