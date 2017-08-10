City of San Diego announces trial of new high-tech firefighting aircraft

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Trump is not backing down on North Korea. He is warning Kim Jong Un's government to get its act together or face, as he puts it, extraordinary trouble.
President Trump is staunchly defending his rhetoric against North Korea. In fact, he told reporters Thursday that his threat to bring "fire and fury" to the rogue nation may not have been tough enough.
As tensions with North Korea escalate, President Trump said it may be time to up the antyMore>>
San Diego police reported Thursday the discovery of remains, believed to be that of 85-year-old Taiheng Sun who was reported missing in June, on the eastern edge of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.More>>
Two people were killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 15 Thursday afternoon.More>>
The City of San Diego announced Thursday it will be using aircraft with unique high tech capabilities to fight wildfires.More>>
Dave Stall talks to members of the Horseless Carriage Club about their event — the 23rd John Carroll Blood Drive — Sunday, Aug. 13 at Balboa Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.More>>
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of a 29-year-old man in front of Valley Center Library last winter, authorities reported Thursday.More>>
A Marine once based at Camp Pendleton has been awarded a prestigious non-combat medal for saving the driver of an overturned vehicle at the base north of Oceanside.More>>
The Santee Sheriff's Department was investigating claims Wednesday that a woman was assaulted while walking in her neighborhood Monday night.More>>
Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.More>>
A woman is in custody Wednesday after leading police on a slow-speed pursuit through four cities with a young girl in her backseat before surrendering in Chula Vista, police said.More>>
