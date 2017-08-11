Surge of humidity to last through weekend in San Diego County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Surge of humidity to last through weekend in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Monsoonal moisture returns to San Diego County Friday, bringing humidity back up to uncomfortable levels through the weekend. 

A surge of moisture is moving into the region Friday. Monsoonal moisture is creating a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts over the next two days. The flow of wet air will fade quickly. Drier conditions are expected to return by Sunday and continue at least until the middle of next week.

Temperatures over the next several days are expected to be about average for this time of year. High temperatures Friday will be 74 to 79 degrees at the beaches, 79 to 84 inland, 81 to 86 in the western valleys, 88 to 93 near the foothills, 87 to 94 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts. 

