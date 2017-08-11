Two people stabbed in back during fight outside Mira Mesa home - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two people stabbed in back during fight outside Mira Mesa home

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were stabbed in the back late Thursday in the Mira Mesa area of San Diego.

Officers were flagged down by the victims at 7:38 p.m. in the 8600 block of Flanders Drive, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.  

The victims had driven to the intersection of Ivory Coast and San Ramon drives to pick up some friends who were being threatened.

When the victims stopped at the intersection, the occupants of a nearby house came outside and got into an argument with the victims, Tansey said.

The argument became physical and during the fight, an unknown male suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victims, Tansey said.

The victims got into their vehicle and fled the scene. They flagged down the officers a few blocks away.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, San Diego police gang detectives were summoned to the scene, Tansey said.

The victims were taken by paramedics to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Tansey said. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.