Two people stabbed in back during fight outside Mira Mesa home

The San Diego City Council Friday will consider boosting the equipment and uniform allowance for police officers by a total of $4 million to address a worsening recruiting and retention shortfall.More>>
With the future of Qualcomm Stadium up in the air, a report scheduled to be presented to the San Diego City Council's Smart Growth and Land Use Committee Friday says the venue is scheduled to host roughly 570 events through the end of this fiscal year.More>>
Monsoonal moisture returns to San Diego County Friday, bringing humidity back up to uncomfortable levels through the weekend.More>>
It is whale watching season off the coast of San Diego. Every day, tourists, and natives alike sail out of San Diego in search of the endangered blue whales heading north for the winter.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE with more.More>>
President Trump is not backing down on North Korea. He is warning Kim Jong Un's government to get its act together or face, as he puts it, extraordinary trouble.
President Trump is staunchly defending his rhetoric against North Korea. In fact, he told reporters Thursday that his threat to bring "fire and fury" to the rogue nation may not have been tough enough.
As tensions with North Korea escalate, President Trump said it may be time to up the antyMore>>
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were stabbed in the back late Thursday in the Mira Mesa area of San Diego.More>>
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of a 29-year-old man in front of Valley Center Library last winter, authorities reported Thursday.More>>
A Marine once based at Camp Pendleton has been awarded a prestigious non-combat medal for saving the driver of an overturned vehicle at the base north of Oceanside.More>>
The Santee Sheriff's Department was investigating claims Wednesday that a woman was assaulted while walking in her neighborhood Monday night.More>>
Fire engines, brush rigs and helicopters descended on the site of a reported brush fire Wednesday morning in a canyon in North Clairemont, but it turned out the smoke was coming from a movie set.More>>
