Two people stabbed in back during fight outside Mira Mesa home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were stabbed in the back late Thursday in the Mira Mesa area of San Diego.

Officers were flagged down by the victims at 7:38 p.m. in the 8600 block of Flanders Drive, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey.

The victims had driven to the intersection of Ivory Coast and San Ramon drives to pick up some friends who were being threatened.

When the victims stopped at the intersection, the occupants of a nearby house came outside and got into an argument with the victims, Tansey said.

The argument became physical and during the fight, an unknown male suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victims, Tansey said.

The victims got into their vehicle and fled the scene. They flagged down the officers a few blocks away.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, San Diego police gang detectives were summoned to the scene, Tansey said.

The victims were taken by paramedics to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Tansey said.