City Council considers adding $4M to SDPD budget to address retention issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego City Council Friday will consider boosting the equipment and uniform allowance for police officers by a total of $4 million to address a worsening recruiting and retention shortfall.

Officers would receive an additional $1,473 or $2,100, depending on their classification.

Even though San Diego officials have taken several steps in recent years to stem the tide, police Chief Shelley Zimmerman reported in May that officers were leaving the department at the rate of 13 per month, some for more lucrative jobs at other law enforcement agencies. Recruiting is also lagging.

About 12 percent of the police force, or 239 positions, are currently vacant. Last October that number was 170. 

The City Council is officially on its summer recess but scheduled special meetings to handle Qualcomm Stadium and police issues. 

