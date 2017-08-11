Oceanside man accused of torturing neighbors' dogs in court

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The Navy is giving a rare honor to a 102-year-old Veteran Thursday, who became a hero of the World War II Battle of Midway and one of the Navy's first black chiefs.More>>
An Oceanside man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the Vista Courthouse.More>>
The San Diego City Council Friday will consider boosting the equipment and uniform allowance for police officers by a total of $4 million to address a worsening recruiting and retention shortfall.More>>
With the future of Qualcomm Stadium up in the air, a report scheduled to be presented to the San Diego City Council's Smart Growth and Land Use Committee Friday says the venue is scheduled to host roughly 570 events through the end of this fiscal year.More>>
Monsoonal moisture returns to San Diego County Friday, bringing humidity back up to uncomfortable levels through the weekend.More>>
At least two armed men raided an illegal marijuana dispensary, disarmed a security guard, ordered the employees to the ground and made off with marijuana products in what authorities said Friday was the latest in a growing number of take-over style armed robberies at illegal dispensaries in the Spring Valley area.More>>
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were stabbed in the back late Thursday in the Mira Mesa area of San Diego.More>>
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of taking part in the slaying of a 29-year-old man in front of Valley Center Library last winter, authorities reported Thursday.More>>
A Marine once based at Camp Pendleton has been awarded a prestigious non-combat medal for saving the driver of an overturned vehicle at the base north of Oceanside.More>>
The Santee Sheriff's Department was investigating claims Wednesday that a woman was assaulted while walking in her neighborhood Monday night.More>>
