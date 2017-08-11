SDUSD partners with American Idol star, program to east student meal debt

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A project started by two Florida teenagers — with the help of musicians — made its way to San Diego Friday to help the San Diego Unified School District raise funds for student lunch debt.

The Lunch Fairy, started by high-schoolers Christian Cordon-Cano and Bernardo Hasbachis, is touring around the country with musicians to raise money to help pay off meal debts accumulated by students who may not be able to afford meals.

The mini concert tomorrow at Allied Park in San Diego is free!!! Starts at noon. Show up earlier. — School Lunch Fairy (@SFLunch1) August 10, 2017

Students and families can attend a free mini-concert at Allied Gardens Park & Recreation Center at noon Friday hosted by SDUSD and The Lunch Fairy. American Idol alum Dalton Rapattoni, musical group The House On Cliff, and musician Lauren Carnahan will perform. A free barbeque lunch will be provided.

We are here with @kusi TV, fox and cbs raising funds to feed hungry kids please give to @SFLunch1 we've already raised $1000 pic.twitter.com/RPp9EWkcYe — The House On Cliff (@thehouseoncliff) August 11, 2017

SDUSD offers meals at reduced prices, and in some cases free, to students who qualify as part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs, SDUSD said. The partnership with The Lunch Fairy will also assist students who do not qualify for reduced-price meals but are in need of assistance, according to the district.

To donate visit schoollunchfairy.org. To donate specifically to the San Diego Unified School District indicate so on the donation form.