Group aiming to legalize commercial marijuana sales in Carlsbad - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Group aiming to legalize commercial marijuana sales in Carlsbad receive approval to begin campaign

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A signature-gathering campaign to change Carlsbad's marijuana laws could soon be underway after a group aiming to make commercial marijuana sales legal received the necessary approval it needed from the city to begin its campaign.

Carlsbad City Attorney Celia Brewer had until Friday to provide a ballot title and measure summary to the Association of Cannabis Professionals after that group submitted its notice of intent to seek a change to the laws last week. Brewer and City Clerk Barbara Engleson signed the ballot title and summary Thursday.

The Association of Cannabis Professionals must now publish a notice of intent in the newspaper before they can begin gathering signatures. The initiative will seek to legalize commercial cannabis activities with a conditional-use permit and subject to certain regulations.

The initiative would legalize marijuana sales as long the business was 1,000 or more feet from schools, daycare centers and playgrounds; permit indoor
cultivation of marijuana; legalize the manufacture of cannabis products; and legalize the delivery of marijuana products by dispensary employees to customers.

Under the proposed changes, marijuana retailers would be limited to operating between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Those same hours would dictate when delivery drivers could operate. The initiative would also allow primary caregivers and qualified patients to cultivate marijuana for medical use.

The initiative would help strengthen the statewide proposition passed by voters last year legalizing marijuana for adults 21 and older. That law
allows counties and municipalities to restrict where marijuana businesses can be located and even gave local governments power to completely ban the sale of marijuana in their jurisdiction.

This initiative, if passed, would set the guidelines for sales in Carlsbad.

The qualify the initiative for a special election, proponents must submit valid signatures for 15 percent of registered voters in the city. To get the initiative on next year's general election ballot, they must gather valid signatures from 10 percent of registered voters. The City Council also has the option to adopt the initiative without any changes.

According to Carlsbad city officials, the same initiative was sent last week to several other cities across San Diego County.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.