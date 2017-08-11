Authorities seek public help locating missing 15-year old Escondido girl

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
With the qualified "SoccerCity'' development initiative putting a damper on alternative proposals for the Qualcomm Stadium property, other future uses for the land could be determined by an update of the Mission Valley Community Plan that's in the works, city officials said Friday.More>>
An Oceanside man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, plead not guilty to charges of burglary, animal abuse and vandalism.More>>
Friday was Bi-National day in the San Diego region, and Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum got together for their annual meeting.More>>
The Navy is giving a rare honor to a 102-year-old Veteran Thursday, who became a hero of the World War II Battle of Midway and one of the Navy's first black chiefs.More>>
The San Diego City Council Friday will consider boosting the equipment and uniform allowance for police officers by a total of $4 million to address a worsening recruiting and retention shortfall.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez.More>>
Police are seeking public assistance locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for the last three weeks.More>>
A signature-gathering campaign to change Carlsbad's marijuana laws could soon be underway after a group aiming to make commercial marijuana sales legal received the necessary approval it needed from the city to begin its campaign.More>>
A live flash-bang grenade was found in a carry-on bag at Lindbergh Field earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration revealed Friday.More>>
Police and sheriff's investigators are seeking the public's help to catch an arsonist suspected of starting a fire that scorched a vehicle, trailer and two jet skis outside a home in Vista.More>>
