Authorities seek public help locating missing 15-year old Escondido girl

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Authorities are seeking public assistance locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for the last three weeks.

Seraphine Bustillos, aka Sara or Sera, went missing three weeks ago from her Escondido home. She is 15 yrs old, 5'1", 105 lbs, with black dyed/natural dark blonde hair and blue eyes.  

Her bedroom window screen was cut open, and she took just 1 outfit with her, a black backpack and her pet python snake. 

She is believed to still be in the San Diego area and there was a presumed sighting at a Escondido pet store on July 24 where she possibly bought food for her pet snake.

If you have any information please contact the San Diego County Sheriff's department San Marcos Station at 858-565-5200.

