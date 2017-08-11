Police search for 24-year-old felony warrant suspect wanted for - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police search for 24-year-old felony warrant suspect wanted for controlled substance manufacturing, child cruelty

24-year-old Kevin Manriquez 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez.

He has two outstanding felony arrest warrants. One of the warrants is for robbery and the other warrant is for manufacturing of a controlled substance and child cruelty. Manriquez is known to frequent the Spring Valley Area.

Kevin Manriquez is a Hispanic male, 6’0” tall, weighs 198 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of this suspect should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up $1,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Information on how to send webs tips and mobile app tips can be found on www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

