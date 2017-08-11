'Chopper the Biker Dog' visits injured sheriff's deputy shot in Gaslamp attack

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Chopper the Biker Dog made a special visit Friday to the sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while off-duty in the Gaslamp District.

Sheriff's Deputy Philpot was walking with a group of people, including two off-duty Escondido police officers, when a long-haired man armed with a pistol confronted them in the 500 block of Island Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter at about 1:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Philpot tried in vain to wrest away the weapon, and during the struggle it repeatedly discharged, wounding him three times in the shoulder. Medics took Philpot to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest and he has since been released and is recovering at home.

"Wishing you all the best Deputy Philpot. Thank you for allowing me to come spend time with you, your family and all the kids ... and allowing me to share these special moments together with all my fans," per Chopper the Biker Dog's Facebook page.

Special visit 2C @SDSheriff Deputy Philpot. Off duty & unarmed, he was shot 3x's in the shoulder Monday. Kissing his wounds #HERO pic.twitter.com/mvakmDYFpW — ChopperTheBikerDog (@ChopperBikerDog) August 10, 2017

