'Chopper the Biker Dog' visits injured sheriff's deputy shot in - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

'Chopper the Biker Dog' visits injured sheriff's deputy shot in Gaslamp attack

Posted: Updated:
Chopper the Biker Dog visits Sheriff's Deputy Philpot Chopper the Biker Dog visits Sheriff's Deputy Philpot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Chopper the Biker Dog made a special visit Friday to the sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while off-duty in the Gaslamp District.

Sheriff's Deputy Philpot was walking with a group of people, including two off-duty Escondido police officers, when a long-haired man armed with a pistol confronted them in the 500 block of Island Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter at about 1:15 a.m. Monday morning. 

Philpot tried in vain to wrest away the weapon, and during the struggle it repeatedly discharged, wounding him three times in the shoulder. Medics took Philpot to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest and he has since been released and is recovering at home.

"Wishing you all the best Deputy Philpot. Thank you for allowing me to come spend time with you, your family and all the kids ... and allowing me to share these special moments together with all my fans," per Chopper the Biker Dog's Facebook page.

Related Links

Spring Valley SWAT standoff ends after suspect not found, police believe suspect connected to Gaslamp shooting of off-duty sheriff's deputy

Off-duty Sheriff's deputy shot in Gaslamp, search for suspects continue

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.