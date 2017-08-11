'Chopper the Biker Dog' visits injured sheriff's deputy shot in Gaslamp attack

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A 22-year-old man was recovering Friday from severe injuries he suffered when an SUV crashed off Interstate 15 near Lake Hodges at high speed while being chased by the Border Patrol, killing three other occupants of the vehicle.More>>
A local youth football team held a fundraiser Thursday for the death of a fallen teammate and his family.
Eleven-year-old Juan Aires played for the Balboa Raiders. He was practicing Friday when he fainted on the field. He passed away on Sunday morning of non-football related symptoms.
Juan was known as "gummy bear" by his teammates and for having a big heart and a no-quit attitude.More>>
An Oceanside man accused of torturing and disfiguring his next-door neighbors' dogs over a period of months, poisoning them, burning them with acid and gouging out one of their eyes, pleaded not guilty Friday to felony animal neglect and animal cruelty and misdemeanor vandalism.More>>
With the qualified "SoccerCity'' development initiative putting a damper on alternative proposals for the Qualcomm Stadium property, other future uses for the land could be determined by an update of the Mission Valley Community Plan that's in the works, city officials said Friday.More>>
Friday was Bi-National day in the San Diego region, and Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum got together for their annual meeting.More>>
Chopper the Biker Dog made a special visit Friday to the sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while off-duty in the Gaslamp District.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez.More>>
Police are seeking public assistance locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for the last three weeks.More>>
A signature-gathering campaign to change Carlsbad's marijuana laws could soon be underway after a group aiming to make commercial marijuana sales legal received the necessary approval it needed from the city to begin its campaign.More>>
A live flash-bang grenade was found in a carry-on bag at Lindbergh Field earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration revealed Friday.More>>
