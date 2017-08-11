Trump Administration declares the opioid crisis a national emergency

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump declared the opioid crisis a national emergency offering state and federal agencies more resources.

President Trump said his administration is going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis.

The White House commission examining the nation's opioid epidemic had told the president last week that declaring a national public health emergency would be an immediate help in combating the ongoing crisis.

Since 1999, the number of American overdose deaths involving opioids had quadrupled, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2000 to 2015, more than 500,000 people died of drug overdoses, and opioids account for the majority of those.

Vice President Pence talked about President Trump's commitment to fighting opioid addiction during a speech in Indianapolis.

"President Trump, as he demonstrated yesterday, is committed to addressing a crisis that's hit close to home in Indiana and in states, really, all across the heartland," Vice President Pence said. "The scourge of opioid addiction. I want to thank Governor Holcomb for his aggressive efforts in this regard. And just yesterday I was pleased to join the president in Bedminster as he directed our entire administration to use all appropriate emergency and other authorities to respond to the crisis of an opiate epidemic. President Donald Trump yesterday declared a national health emergency to confront opiate addiction and abuse in America."

