Two wounded in shooting in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday in Mission Beach.

The double shooting was reported at 12:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of Mission Boulevard, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police

Department.

A 20-year-old man got into an argument with the occupants of a dark colored sedan that was cruising through a parking lot in the area.

One of the car's occupants leaned out the window and fired several rounds at the pedestrian, striking him in a hand, Heims said. The man received minor injuries but he was not transported to a hospital.

A 19-year-old woman also was struck by the gunfire in her left leg and was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The car was last seen driving away eastbound on West Mission Bay Drive.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, between 5 feet 7 and 6 feet tall, skinny, and wearing a black hoodie.