Police continue search for suspect involved in Sears robbery

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A robber who threatened employees with a knife at the Sears department store in Carlsbad before escaping with a stolen cell phone was still at large Saturday, according to authorities.

Carlsbad Police officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Friday to the Sears located at 2561 El Camino Real regarding a person with a weapon, Lt. Jeffery Smith said.

A white man about 40 to 50 years old, wearing a blue collared shirt and gray shorts, entered the store and stole a cellular phone from the display case, according to Smith.

"The suspect was confronted both inside and outside the store by employees,'' Smith said. "While outside the store, the suspect presented a knife to prevent employees from retrieving their property. The suspect fled into a brush area located between the store and Highway 78.''

San Diego County sheriff's deputies, an ASTREA helicopter and an Oceanside Police K-9 unit also responded to help search the area, but they did not find the suspect.

There were no reports of injuries. The investigation was ongoing.