Police continue search for suspect involved in Sears robbery - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police continue search for suspect involved in Sears robbery

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — A robber who threatened employees with a knife at the Sears department store in Carlsbad before escaping with a stolen cell phone was still at large Saturday, according to authorities.

Carlsbad Police officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Friday to the Sears located at 2561 El Camino Real regarding a person with a weapon, Lt. Jeffery Smith said.

A white man about 40 to 50 years old, wearing a blue collared shirt and gray shorts, entered the store and stole a cellular phone from the display case, according to Smith.

"The suspect was confronted both inside and outside the store by employees,'' Smith said. "While outside the store, the suspect presented a knife to prevent employees from retrieving their property. The suspect fled into a brush area located between the store and Highway 78.''

San Diego County sheriff's deputies, an ASTREA helicopter and an Oceanside Police K-9 unit also responded to help search the area, but they did not find the suspect.

There were no reports of injuries. The investigation was ongoing.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.