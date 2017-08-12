Over 1,000 SDG&E customers without power in La Mesa

LA MESA (KUSI) — Over1,000 San Diego Gas and Electric Company customers in the East County were without electricity this afternoon, according to the utility's web site.

The power went out at 12:50 p.m. in La Mesa, and SDG&E was working to determine the cause.

Power was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m. for the 1,164 customers who were affected.

The cause of the outage is still being determined at this time.