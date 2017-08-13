President Trump says American military intervention in Venezuela - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

President Trump says American military intervention in Venezuela is "an option"

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (KUSI) — President Trump made a statement on Saturday that an American military intervention is an option if necessary for conflict in Venezuela, but a local veterans group does not agree with his proposal. 

Veterans for Peace is an international organization comprised of military veterans - many of whom have served in combat - who advocate against war due to their personal experiences of the "horrors of the battlefield".

KUSI's John Soderman spoke to a local member of Veterans for Peace who weighed in on the President's comments about Venezuela, the threat posed
North Korea and also whether the President has been dealt a bad hand in inheriting several messy conflicts he says should have been taken care of by past Presidents.

