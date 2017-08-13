'Poison' drummer set to speak at surfing invitational

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Trump made a statement on Saturday that an American military intervention is an option if necessary for conflict in Venezuela, but a local veterans group does not agree with his proposal.More>>
Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.More>>
Police are seeking public assistance locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for the last three weeks.More>>
Over1,000 San Diego Gas and Electric Company customers in the East County were without electricity this afternoon, according to the utility's web site.More>>
A robber who threatened employees with a knife at the Sears department store in Carlsbad before escaping with a stolen cell phone was still at large Saturday, according to authorities.More>>
The drummer for the 1980s glam metal band Poison is scheduled to be the guest speaker Sunday at an annual surfing invitational and luau to benefit the UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.More>>
Two people were shot and wounded early today in Mission Beach.More>>
Chopper the Biker Dog made a special visit Friday to the sheriff's deputy who was shot Monday morning while off-duty in the Gaslamp District.More>>
San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest 24-year-old Kevin Manriquez.More>>
A signature-gathering campaign to change Carlsbad's marijuana laws could soon be underway after a group aiming to make commercial marijuana sales legal received the necessary approval it needed from the city to begin its campaign.More>>
