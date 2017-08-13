Man robs Subway sandwich store, leaves with cash. - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man robs Subway sandwich store, leaves with cash.

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An armed man took an undisclosed amount of cash during a robbery Sunday at a Subway sandwich restaurant in San Diego.

The suspect entered the eatery in near Sixth Avenue and C Street at 12:02 a.m., and armed with a handgun displayed the weapon to the clerk and demanded money, said Officer Ben Newton of the San Diego Police Department.

The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and the robber fled east in the 600 block C Street, Newton said.

The suspect was described as a 5 foot-11 inch-tall white man in his 20s, weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and light-colored pants.

Police asked anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

