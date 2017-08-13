Fatal motorcycle crash in Julian leaves one dead

JULIAN (KUSI) — A 71-year-old Escondido man crashed his motorcycle crash in Julian, and died of his injuries, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's

office said Sunday.

California Highway Patrol Officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Saturday to state Route 79, a mile north of Lookout Road, where the motorcyclist had lost control of his motorcycle, the Medical Examiner's office said.

The rider was later identified as Bradley Randall Amos.

He was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead at about 4 p.m.