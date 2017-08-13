Fatal motorcycle crash in Julian leaves one dead - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fatal motorcycle crash in Julian leaves one dead

Posted: Updated:

JULIAN (KUSI) — A 71-year-old Escondido man crashed his motorcycle crash in Julian, and died of his injuries, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's
office said Sunday.

California Highway Patrol Officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Saturday to state Route 79, a mile north of Lookout Road, where the motorcyclist had lost control of his motorcycle, the Medical Examiner's office said.

The rider was later identified as Bradley Randall Amos.

He was taken by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead at about 4 p.m.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.