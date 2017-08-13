Prescription drugs stolen from Hillcrest CVS after suspect jumps - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Prescription drugs stolen from Hillcrest CVS after suspect jumps over counter

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An unknown amount of prescription medicine was taken by a suspect who robbed a Hillcrest Pharmacy early Sunday according to San Diego Police.

Police were called to the CVS Pharmacy on the 300 block of Washington Street around 2 a.m.

A man reportedly jumped over the counter, demanded prescription medicine and fled the store with the drugs, according to Officer Ben Newton.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 20's, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 185 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, dark gray pants and white shoes, Newton said.

There were no reports of injuries and the investigation was continuing.

