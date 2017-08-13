One motorist arrested, six vehicles impounded at Santee checkpoint

SANTEE (KUSI) — One motorist was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving, and six vehicles were impounded, during a sobriety and driver license checkpoint in Santee that ended Sunday.

About a dozen drunken driving-trained deputies staffed the checkpoint from 8:30 p.m. Saturday until 2 a.m. today in the 8900 block of Mission Gorge Road, at Cottonwood Avenue. Sgt, Aaron Meleen said 803 vehicles went through.

Of the 29 vehicles that were sent to secondary inspection, five drivers were given sobriety tests. Seven citations were issued for suspended, revoked or not having a driver's license.

"The purpose of the checkpoint and saturation was to remove impaired and/or unlicensed drivers from the roadway, public education and deterrence, thereby increasing the safety of all drivers and allowing for a safer driving environment,'' Meleen said.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.