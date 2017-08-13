One dead, two injured in Chula Vista intersection crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

One dead, two injured in Chula Vista intersection crash

Posted: Updated:

 CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Chula Vista, according to police.

Officers were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of East H Street and Paseo Del Rey, where a Mini Cooper and Chevy Silverado pick-up truck collided, police said.

The driver of the car sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. The passenger in the car died later at a hospital.

Police said that alcohol was likely a factor in the collision, but police did not specify which driver may have been drunk or at fault.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.