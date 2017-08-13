One dead, two injured in Chula Vista intersection crash

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Chula Vista, according to police.

Officers were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of East H Street and Paseo Del Rey, where a Mini Cooper and Chevy Silverado pick-up truck collided, police said.

The driver of the car sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. The passenger in the car died later at a hospital.

Police said that alcohol was likely a factor in the collision, but police did not specify which driver may have been drunk or at fault.