Miramar ATM machine opened with explosive device under FBI investigation

MIRAMAR (KUSI) — An ATM at a gas station across the street from MCAS Miramar was blown up Sunday morning and it's cash box stolen, according to San Diego Police.

Officers responded at 6 a.m. to the Chevron station in the 9600 block of Miramar Road, but the suspect or suspects were gone and so was the cash, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

The gas station was not open for business at the time and there were no injuries reported, Delimitros said.

There was no information regarding how much cash may have been stolen and the investigation was continuing, aided by San Diego Fire-Rescue and FBI explosives experts.

