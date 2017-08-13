Candlelight vigil to be held in San Diego after deadly Charlottesville protests

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —A candlelight vigil is planned in response to the deadly protests and riot in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

The vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Sunday in front the downtown County Administration Center located at 1600 Pacific Highway.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after a car slammed into a crowd of counter-protesters at a White Nationalist rally. Dozens more people were also injured from the incident.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. is in police custody and has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at the scene of a crash that resulted in a death, according to Charlottesville police.

Two Virginia State Police officers, Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates were also killed Saturday after a helicopter assisting with the rally crashed outside Charlottesville, killing the pilot and a trooper.

A GoFundMe made in to help Heather Heyer's family has already surpassed it's $200,000 goal in less than a day.

The San Diego Vigil is being organized by Indivisible San Diego, Women's March San Diego and Together We Will. Hundreds of people have RSVP'd for the event on Facebook.