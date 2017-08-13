Candlelight vigil to be held in San Diego after deadly Charlotte - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Candlelight vigil to be held in San Diego after deadly Charlottesville protests

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —A candlelight vigil is planned in response to the deadly protests and riot in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.

The vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Sunday in front the downtown County Administration Center located at 1600 Pacific Highway.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after a car slammed into a crowd of counter-protesters at a White Nationalist rally. Dozens more people were also injured from the incident.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. is in police custody and has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failing to stop at the scene of a crash that resulted in a death, according to Charlottesville police.

Two Virginia State Police officers, Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates were also killed Saturday after a helicopter assisting with the rally crashed outside Charlottesville, killing the pilot and a trooper. 

A GoFundMe made in to help Heather Heyer's family has already surpassed it's $200,000 goal in less than a day.

The San Diego Vigil is being organized by Indivisible San Diego, Women's March San Diego and Together We Will. Hundreds of people have RSVP'd for the event on Facebook.

