Roommate altercation escalates to apartment stabbing

Roommate altercation escalates to apartment stabbing

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An argument between two roommates in an Encanto apartment escalated into a stabbing this afternoon, according to San Diego Police.

Officers responded shortly before 1 p.m. to the 500 block of Stork Street. where a 47-year-old woman cut her roommate's arm with a kitchen knife, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

"The wound suffered was a six-inch laceration and is not considered to be life-threatening,'' Delimitros said. "The suspect was taken into custody at the apartment shortly after the attack.''

The woman -- whose name was not released -- was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. She was not injured.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

