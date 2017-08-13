The Veterans Museum at Balboa Park Keeps the Spirit of '45 Alive

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Members of our nation's Greatest Generation were honored at the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park to keep the "Spirit of '45 Alive" during a National Day of Remembrance.

In 2010, Congress unanimously approved "Spirit of "45 Day" a National Holiday of Remembrance to recall our nation's WWII victory. This holiday is celebrated during the second Sunday each August.

Celebrations occur nationwide in hundreds of cities, and San Diego is one of those cities. Each year the San Diego celebrations for this holiday grow larger as our group of Greatest Generation members and WWII veterans grows smaller.

The museum takes special pride in keeping the legacy of our Greatest Generation connected to our younger generation for as long as we can.

Many of our Greatest Generation members shared their own mementos and stories to help keep the memory alive for younger generations.

The official ceremony for Spirit of '45 began at noon Sunday.

The event featured static historical re-enactments, swing dancers, and a full military ceremony and program featuring several of our community's remaining WWII veterans.

The Veterans Museum at Balboa Park was established in 1989 to honor and perpetuate the memories of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces and Wartime Merchant Marine.

The museum preserves the legacy created by courageous men and women through exhibits and displays of historical documents, photographs, artwork, artifacts, oral histories, and educational programs.

Located in the historic chapel of the old Balboa Naval Hospital, the museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is plenty of free parking for visitors.

