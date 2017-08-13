Police search for driver who ran over bicyclist and drove off

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — San Diego County Sheriff's deputies today asked for the public's help locating the driver of a Mercedes Benz who drove over a

bicyclist in Encinitas but did not stop.

Deputies responded shortly after 10 p.m. Friday to the intersection of North Coast Highway 101 and Basil Street, where a 30-year-old woman on a bike in the southbound designated bicycle "sharrow'' lane was hit by a car, according to sheriff's Cpl. Brenda Sipley. The driver did not stop at the scene and fled southbound.

"Further investigation revealed the suspect vehicle was a 1993 to 2000, Mercedes C series, silver or white,'' Sipley said. "The vehicle has damage to the front grill.''

The victim was transported by ambulance to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with severe head trauma, Sipley said.

Deputies asked anyone who saw the collision or has any information about it to contact the North Coastal Sheriff's Station Traffic Division at (760)966-3500.