Three people in the hospital after crashing into two parked cars in National City

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — Three people are injured after crashing their vehicle into two parked cars in National City on Sunday.

A call went out to police Sunday at 7:35 in the evening regarding a multi-car accident in the 100-block of National City Boulevard. Police says that a white SUV was speeding northbound when the driver veered into the parked cars, totaling one of them and pushing the other at least 60 feet down the road.

The driver then tried to run from the scene, leaving his two passengers injured in the vehicle. Officers were able catch and arrest him shortly after.

The other two people were also detained and all three are suspected of being under the influence. The three men were transported to Mercy Hospital for their injuries.