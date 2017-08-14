Police identify man killed in vehicle crash

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — Authorities have identified a 62-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle and killed last week in National City.

Benjamin Ray Carrillo died from multiple blunt force injuries when he was struck about 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 6 while walking in the street in the 800 block of East 30th Street, the Medical Examiner's office said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Carrillo's name was publicly withheld for more than a week until his family could be notified. Officials from the Medical Examiner's office said he "appeared to be living a transient lifestyle in National City and San Diego.''

No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.