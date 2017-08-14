Cooler temperatures, low humidity expected this week in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Expect a drastically different weather pattern this week than the high humidity and hot temperatures San Diego County has been experiencing all month.

Cool temperatures are on the way to San Diego County this week as a trough of low pressure moves over the west coast. The cooler temperatures are expected to begin Tuesday and be about five to 10 degrees below normal mid-August averages.

Humidity has also moved out of San Diego County. Dew points are low and conditions are expected to be comfortable through the week.

A marine layer and thick clouds are expected Monday along the coast and extending inland to the western valleys. The marine layer will linger a bit, especially along the coast. It will return again in the evening. A similar weather pattern will continue for most of the week.

High temperatures Monday will be 71 to 76 degrees at the beaches, 76 to 81 inland, 78 to 83 in the western valleys, 83 to 88 near the foothills, 80 to 88 in the mountains and 100 to 105 in the deserts.