Shonda Rhimes makes switch to Netflix

Posted: Updated:

(KUSI) — In an industry stunner, creator of "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," Shonda Rhimes, is making the move to Netflix. 

Rhimes announced Sunday that her production company, Shondaland, will start making new shows for the streaming company, ending a 15 year relationship with ABC. 

This multi-year deal comes at a significant time after Disney, who owns ABC, announced its plans to start a pair of its own streaming services. This would cause the removal of Disney and Pixar movies from Netflix in the next two years.  

Rhimes' series' including "How to Get Away with Murder," and "Grey's Antaomy" will continue to air on the ABC network despite her move. However, Netflix already has the streaming rights for the back library for some of Rhimes' shows. 

In a statement the ABC network leader said she was grateful to the company for giving her career a start, but is looking forward to expanding her audience and "creative identity." 

