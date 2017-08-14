Body of Marine killed in KC-130 crash to return to San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Body of Marine killed in KC-130 crash to return to San Diego



SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The body of a United States Marine sergeant killed when a Marine helicopter crashed in Mississippi last month will be brought home to San Diego this week to be laid to rest. 

Marine Sgt. Chad Elliot Jenson was one of 15 Marines who were killed when a KC-130 tanker crashed last month into a soybean field 85 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi. A Navy corpsman was also killed. 

Debris from the KC-130 tanker was scattered for miles and witnesses described seeing black smoke spewing from the spiraling plane before it crashed into a soybean field about 85 miles north of Jackson. One witness said some bodies were found more than a mile away. 

The flight took off from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina and was heading to Naval Air Field El Centro in California and was carrying members from a Newburgh, New York-based reserve squadron. 

Jenson's body will arrive Tuesday and be buried at El Camino Memorial Park in Sorrento Valley. People wishing to pay their respects are asked to line the route carrying American Flags as he is returned home. A final route is still being determined. 

Jenson served with the 2nd Raider Battalion Special Operations Command stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

