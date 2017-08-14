Body of Marine killed in KC-130 crash to return to San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A San Diego couple has been reported missing in Central California after they never returned last week from a trip to Sequoia National Park, and in a bizarre twist, evidence has led authorities to search for the couple in the same area where two exchange students' bodies are still stuck in a car that crashed into a river in late July.More>>
The man suspected of driving a car through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia — killing one person and injuring several others — was denied bail Monday.More>>
In an industry stunner, creator of "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," Shonda Rhimes, is making the move to Netflix.More>>
A candlelight vigil is planned in response to the deadly protests and riot in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.More>>
Expect a drastically different weather pattern this week than the high humidity and hot temperatures San Diego County has been experiencing all month.More>>
The body of one United States Marine Sergeant will be brought home to San Diego to be laid to rest.More>>
Authorities have identified a 62-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle and killed last week in National City.More>>
Three people are injured after crashing their vehicle into two parked cars in National City on Sunday.More>>
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies today asked for the public's help locating the driver of a Mercedes Benz who drove over a bicyclist in Encinitas but did not stop.More>>
A Poway couple was arrested and their baby was taken into protective custody this morning, when San Diego County sheriff's deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation after their house went up in flames.More>>
