10K gallons of illegal alcohol seized after raids at popular Mex - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

10K gallons of illegal alcohol seized after raids at popular Mexico destinations

Posted: Updated:

CANCUN (KUSI) — Mexican health officials raided 31 restaurants, resorts and bars in an attempt to crack down on the illegal sale of tainted alcohol at tourist destinations after the death of a 20-year-old American.

Seventy-five gallons of tainted alcohol were seized and two businesses were shut down after raids on establishments in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Enrique de la Madrid and other popular tourism destinations, the Mexican Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks said Friday.

The raids led Mexican officials to an unidentified alcohol manufacturer and were able to seize 10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol.

The U.S. State Department posted a warning to Americans traveling to Mexico over the condition of alcohol after the discovery that tainted alcohol led to the death of 20-year-old American Abbey Conner.

Conner lost consciousness in a hotel pool at Iberostar Paraiso Maya after consuming a few alcoholic beverages with her brother. She suffered brain damage and her parents decided to withdraw life support.

Iberostar Paraiso Maya was one of two bars temporarily shut down after the raid. The Fat Tuesday in Cancun was also closed due to failure to comply with health requirements. Several others were found to be insufficiently maintained, officials said. 

About 36 percent of alcohol consumed in Mexico is potentially dangerous because it is illegally sold or produced under unregulated circumstances, according to a report by Euromonitor International in partnership with the Mexican Tax Administration Service. Two years prior, 43 percent of all alcohol consumed in the country was believed to be illegal.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.