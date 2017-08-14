10K gallons of illegal alcohol seized after raids at popular Mexico destinations

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Mexican health officials raided 31 restaurants, resorts and bars in an attempt to crack down on the illegal sale of tainted alcohol at tourist destinations after the death of a 20-year-old American.More>>
A San Diego couple has been reported missing in Central California after they never returned last week from a trip to Sequoia National Park, and in a bizarre twist, evidence has led authorities to search for the couple in the same area where two exchange students' bodies are still stuck in a car that crashed into a river in late July.More>>
The man suspected of driving a car through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia — killing one person and injuring several others — was denied bail Monday.More>>
In an industry stunner, creator of "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," Shonda Rhimes, is making the move to Netflix.More>>
A candlelight vigil is planned in response to the deadly protests and riot in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.More>>
The body of one United States Marine Sergeant will be brought home to San Diego to be laid to rest.More>>
Authorities have identified a 62-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle and killed last week in National City.More>>
Three people are injured after crashing their vehicle into two parked cars in National City on Sunday.More>>
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies today asked for the public's help locating the driver of a Mercedes Benz who drove over a bicyclist in Encinitas but did not stop.More>>
A Poway couple was arrested and their baby was taken into protective custody this morning, when San Diego County sheriff's deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation after their house went up in flames.More>>
