Move over Millennials- Generation Z is hitting town

The millennial workforce has become the center of attention in the media and the workplace for what seems like the last twenty years. But a big change is taking place now. We have a new generation entering the workforce and they will shake things up even before the dust settles with the Millennials. They are known as Generation Z.
Members of this new Z generation, born from 1995 to 2012, are fiercely independent, extremely competitive, and motivated by a fear of missing out on things. They are by far the most diverse generation ever, and bring an entirely different set of qualities, needs and wants to the table.
This Z generation communicates almost entirely through screens and not always with actual words (GIFs, videos and emoji also do the trick). Gen-Z’ers are less idealistic and financial stability is very important to them.
Wow, why the huge wave of change from millennials who are all about flexibility, their own self-worth, the need to be coddled and feel hugely appreciated, or they bail without notice, and no new job to go to? Lots of great talents but very difficult to manage.
So what does this mean for the way we operate our businesses, as we welcome them in as co-workers? As the first members of Generation Z are graduating from college, they too are searching for the job of their dreams. In the workforce, probably in the same department at your company, we will now have Grandparents, Baby Boomers, Millennials and now Generation Z, all with very unique styles of management required.
According to a 2017 State of Workforce Management Report, 93 percent of executives said that millennials impacted their organizations. To prepare themselves for the impact of the next wave of workers, executives must understand the qualities, needs and wants of Generation Z.
Here are some key differences to be aware of:
It’s critical that we recognize Gen Z’s differences and meet them where they are, rather than where we want them to be. They face many of the challenges that everyone faces in that life, but Gen Z will be the most empowered. Without question, Gen Z has big aspirations for the future and are motivated to climb the ladder.
