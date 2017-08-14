Plan to build tents to house San Diego homeless endorsed by more than 200 people, including many civic leaders

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Mexican health officials raided 31 restaurants, resorts and bars in an attempt to crack down on the illegal sale of tainted alcohol at tourist destinations after the death of a 20-year-old American.More>>
A San Diego couple has been reported missing in Central California after they never returned last week from a trip to Sequoia National Park, and in a bizarre twist, evidence has led authorities to search for the couple in the same area where two exchange students' bodies are still stuck in a car that crashed into a river in late July.More>>
The man suspected of driving a car through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia — killing one person and injuring several others — was denied bail Monday.More>>
In an industry stunner, creator of "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," Shonda Rhimes, is making the move to Netflix.More>>
A candlelight vigil is planned in response to the deadly protests and riot in Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday.More>>
Leaders of a plan to erect industrial-sized tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population announced Monday that more than 200 people have endorsed the proposal, including many civic leaders.More>>
Three people are injured after crashing their vehicle into two parked cars in National City on Sunday.More>>
A 71-year-old Escondido man crashed his motorcycle crash in Julian, and died of his injuries, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office said Sunday.More>>
The body of one United States Marine Sergeant will be brought home to San Diego to be laid to rest.More>>
Authorities have identified a 62-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle and killed last week in National City.More>>
