President Trump condemns white supremacists during press conference

President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law on this day in 1935. It's considered to be one of the most influential pieces of the Second New Deal.
Social security is a vital piece in retirement planning, but many people don't understand how to navigate the complicated system.
Barbara Norman, Founder of the Women's Financial Academy, joined KUSI with more.More>>
As the suspect in the Charlottesville attack made his first court appearance Monday, President Trump condemned the role of white supremacists in the deadly incident after facing criticism over the weekend.More>>
Mexican health officials raided 31 restaurants, resorts and bars in an attempt to crack down on the illegal sale of tainted alcohol at tourist destinations after the death of a 20-year-old American.More>>
A San Diego couple has been reported missing in Central California after they never returned last week from a trip to Sequoia National Park, and in a bizarre twist, evidence has led authorities to search for the couple in the same area where two exchange students' bodies are still stuck in a car that crashed into a river in late July.More>>
The man suspected of driving a car through a crowd of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia — killing one person and injuring several others — was denied bail Monday.More>>
A Mexican citizen who crashed his vehicle carrying six unauthorized immigrants while fleeing from U.S. Border Patrol agents near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced in federal court Monday to four years in prison.More>>
The embattled executive director of the San Diego Association of Governments Monday requested that his retirement become effective Friday, instead of the end of this year as originally intended.More>>
Leaders of a plan to erect industrial-sized tents to house San Diego's burgeoning homeless population announced Monday that more than 200 people have endorsed the proposal, including many civic leaders.More>>
Three people are injured after crashing their vehicle into two parked cars in National City on Sunday.More>>
A 71-year-old Escondido man crashed his motorcycle crash in Julian, and died of his injuries, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office said Sunday.More>>
